101 GENEVA LLC v. THOMAS D. MURPHY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Breach of agreement to buy Appellant, 101 Geneva LLC (“101 Geneva”), challenges the judgment of the Circuit Court for Howard County awarding damages to Cambridge Financial Services, lender, and Thomas D. Murphy, substitute trustee, (collectively “Cambridge”), based on its breach of an agreement to purchase a foreclosed property in 2012. The ...

