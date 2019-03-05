Quantcast

DASHONN GIPSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Witness for the prosecution -- Lay opinion testimony A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Dashonn Gipson, the appellant, of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, in the shooting death of Tiffany ...

