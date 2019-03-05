Quantcast

Emmes gets significant backing from Behrman Capital

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Rockville-based scientific research firm Emmes announced Tuesday it has received a significant investment from private equity firm Behrman Capital to expand and strengthen its service offerings and international presence. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. Behrman Capital has a 25-year track record of successfully investing in growing healthcare services companies, adding resources and professional services to ...

