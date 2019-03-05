FEATURED MOVER | Sarah Hall, SHIFT

Sarah Hall was named digital marketing manager with SHIFT, a Baltimore-headquartered consulting, executive membership and venture capital company.

Hall will lead SHIFT’s digital marketing efforts by revamping the website and enhancing the user experience with downloadable resources and learning portals. She will also plan, launch and track results for social and email marketing campaigns.

She is an award-winning marketing strategist with expertise in search engine optimization. Before SHIFT, she was working in Sydney, Australia as a marketing executive for Merlin Entertainment, designing the customer experience for major clients such as the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, Madame Tussauds and Legoland Discovery Centre.

Prior to her international experience, she worked in Baltimore as an EZShield content and marketing specialist. In 2017, Hall earned an Upwork Top Rated Freelancer Award and was nominated for the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts Communicator Awards in 2016 and 2018. Hall holds certifications in Google Analytics, Hubspot Inbound Marketing and Hootsuite.

ABOUT SARAH HALL

Resides in:

I currently live in Pasadena, Md.

Education:

I earned my Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing from the University of Miami.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?:

While I love my current profession and role within SHIFT, my dream alternative falls on the opposite end of the spectrum with a job in recreation/parks management. The outdoors is my sanctuary – it always gives me exactly what I’m looking to find, whether it be a moment of peace and quiet or wild exploration. I’m not sure what hard skills I would bring to the table, but I’d never fall short on passion.

Favorite vacation:

Last year, I had the opportunity to quickly hop through Southeast Asia on my return to the U.S. My work visa in Australia was nearing its close and I wanted to check off even more of my travel bucket list than I originally intended — so I extended. I traveled to Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. From beaches to wildlife to ancient temples, it was the trip of a lifetime.

When I want to relax, I …:

Spend my time by the water. Most of my summers are spent boating, kayaking, or stand-up paddleboarding. Living in Maryland, I am incredibly lucky for the beautiful and abundant spots to explore and cool down in the summer. For winter relaxation, I retreat to the warmth with a good book and cozy blanket.

Favorite pop culture:

Lately I’ve been on a few major podcast binges. My genres circle around business, true crime and cultural oddities. My current business go-to’s are “Works for Me” by Bloomberg, “Business Unusual” with Barbara Corcoran and “Shift Happens” with Joe Mechlinski, CEO of SHIFT. For fun, I’m completely obsessed with “Criminal” featuring Pheobe Judge, “Lore” with Aaron Mahnke and “This American Life.” As a lover of stories, these podcasts make any chore a total treat.

Favorite quote:

“It’s no wonder that truth is stranger than fiction. Fiction has to make sense.” — Mark Twain