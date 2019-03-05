Quantcast

Fugue joins Cloud Security Alliance

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Frederick-based Fugue, a company delivering autonomous cloud security and compliance to prevent data breaches and policy violations, announced Tuesday that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), a not-for-profit organization with a mission to promote the use of best practices for providing security assurance within cloud computing, and to provide education on the uses ...

