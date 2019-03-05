Quantcast

Ex-GTTF officer may testify at hearing on city’s indemnification lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 5, 2019

At least one former Gun Trace Task Force officer may be called to testify at a hearing next month in the city's case seeking a ruling on whether Baltimore must pay for judgments obtained in police misconduct lawsuits. The court issued an order last week appearing to require Jemell Rayam, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and ...

