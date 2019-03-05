Quantcast

Healthy Harbor’s Baltimore Floatilla set for June 8

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Healthy Harbor, an initiative of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, invites paddlers from across the region to show their support for clean water at the 4th Annual Baltimore Floatilla June 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, Waterfront Partnership invites paddlers to “Crab your paddle and show some love for Baltimore wildlife.” Participants are encouraged to decorate their ...

