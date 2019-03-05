Quantcast

JLL named exclusive leasing agent for next phase of Port Covington development

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

The Port Covington Development Team has selected JLL to spearhead the leasing of approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space planned for the next phase of the development, one of the largest urban renewal efforts in America. JLL will execute office leasing, including marketing, for the upcoming phase of development in Port Covington, referred to ...

