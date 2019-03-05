Quantcast

LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
Towson-based law firm seeks an experienced Administrative Assistant to work approximately 30 hours per week. We are a small family friendly firm seeking a professional team player with attention to detail, excellent organizational and computer skills, and the ability to work independently. Experience with Timeslips and e-filing in state and federal courts is a plus.
Submit credentials to: Julie Maloney, maloney@lederlaw.com

