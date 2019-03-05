Quantcast

Md. university system chancellor sparked ethics queries

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 5, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The email from Maryland's university system chancellor promoting a jewelry company's charm bracelets was so unusual, it prompted a top Virginia university official to write to an aide to Chancellor Robert Caret, questioning its authenticity. The 2017 email also triggered a chain of events that led to a grievance over alleged retaliation by Caret ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo