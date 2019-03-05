Quantcast

Northrop Grumman expansion to add 175 jobs in Cecil County

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Northrop Grumman Corp. is expanding its rocket engine manufacturing operations in Cecil County and plans to add 175 new jobs over the next five years at the Elkton facility, the company announced Tuesday The unit, which had been known as Orbital ATK before it was purchased by Northrop Grumman last year, now employs 400 workers. The company is ...

