Roger W. Titus, federal judge, dies at 77

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 5, 2019

Senior U.S. District Judge Roger W. Titus, who presided for more than 15 years in the Greenbelt federal courthouse, died Sunday after a long battle with liposarcoma, a cancer of the connective tissues. He was 77. Titus, an appointee of President George W. Bush, took his District Court seat on Nov. 17, 2003, succeeding Judge Marvin ...

