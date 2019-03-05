Quantcast

Ross expands with 24th Md. store

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

Ross Dress for Less has leased 22,000 square feet of space in the Landing at Woodyard shopping center in Clinton for a new store to open Saturday. The location will be Ross’ 24th store in Maryland and its 1,499th nationwide. With this new opening, Ross will operate 24 stores in Maryland and a more than 1,700 off-price apparel and ...

