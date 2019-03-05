Quantcast

Social entrepreneurship program wants to bring 5,000 jobs to Baltimore

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 5, 2019

A new program in Baltimore aims to create 5,000 jobs and attract $100 million in investment in 250 businesses over 10 years in groups traditionally underrepresented in the city’s economic development, like black and Hispanic communities.

