Trump’s former White House counsel calls Mueller ‘American hero’

By: Associated Press March 5, 2019

A former White House special counsel considers special prosecutor Robert Mueller "an American hero."Attorney Ty Cobb says he does not share President Donald Trump's opinion that Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the election is "a witch hunt" during an ABC News podcast "The Investigation" that aired Tuesday.

