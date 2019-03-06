Quantcast

Maryland Senate OKs ban on foam for food, drink containers

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 6, 2019

Maryland's Senate voted Tuesday to make the state the first in the nation to ban foam containers for food and drink to fight pollution.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo