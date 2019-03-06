Quantcast

Innocence Project clients, lawyers ask for transparency on jailhouse witnesses

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 6, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Recent exonerees and Innocence Project attorneys told a Senate committee Wednesday that more transparency and scrutiny of so-called jailhouse witnesses is needed to prevent wrongful convictions. Senate Bill 769, as amended, would require a central list of in-custody witnesses who testify in criminal trials and any benefits they receive in agreements with prosecutors. The ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo