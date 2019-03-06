Quantcast

Exoneree’s federal lawsuit alleges police suppressed favorable evidence

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 6, 2019

A Baltimore-area man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit filed suit against police Wednesday, alleging they suppressed evidence and contributed to his wrongful conviction. Jerome Johnson, 51, was exonerated in July 2018 following an investigation by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office Conviction Integrity Unit. The lawsuit, filed ...

