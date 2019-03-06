Juliann Larimer | Peak-Ryzex

Juliann Larimer, president and CEO of Peak-Ryzex, was honored with the Supply & Demand Chain Executive “2019 Pros to Know” award of leadership and excellence.

Spanning her 20-year career, Larimer has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the effectiveness of sales, channels, marketing, strategy and operations with technology companies.

In addition to her role as president and CEO ofPeak-Ryzex, Larimer has held positions with Zebra Technologies, IBM Corporation, Accenture and Bridgestone Corporation. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.