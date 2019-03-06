Quantcast

Md. lawmakers question legality of prescription drug bill

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 6, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- Legislation that would make Maryland the first state in the nation to regulate rising prescription drug prices was heard by legislators Wednesday, a month after the courts killed a Maryland law regulating generic drug prices. The death of that generic drug law hung over the hearing as lawmakers wanted to make sure they passed ...

