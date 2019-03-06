Quantcast

Stanley Black & Decker reaches $140,000 settlement with EEOC

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 6, 2019

Stanley Black & Decker has reached a $140,000 settlement to resolve allegations from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that the company violated federal law for firing an employee in its Towson facility who was taking time off for cancer treatments. The EEOC claims the company fired a sales representative for poor attendance even though she exceeded ...

