Taylor Crimmel | VPC

Taylor Crimmel has joined Resisterstown-based video production firm VPC Inc. as an event producer.

Taylor will serve as line producer for games and provide coordinating producer services for corporate events.

Prior to joining VPC Taylor worked as Streaming Producer for University of Maryland, Baltimore County athletics during its basketball, soccer and lacrosse games. In addition, he also worked on scoreboard productions with the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles as well as the Arena Football League.

Crimmel holds a Master of Education in sports communication and media from Sacred Heart University. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in media and communications studies and psychology from UMBC.