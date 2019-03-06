Quantcast

Terra Firma expands with new offices in Midwest

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2019

Baltimore-based multiregional specialty chemicals distributor Terra Firma announced Wednesday the company will add initial sales offices in Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky in the second quarter of 2019. Company officials said the enhanced coverage is tied to several of its supply partners seeking assistance in the Midwest and Ohio Valley markets. Kevin Trainor was hired as the company’s ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo