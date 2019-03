ADVERTISEMENT

BANKRUPTCY ATTORNEY

Seeking entry level to experienced bankruptcy attorney for high volume firm. Attorney will review documents for court filings, attend hearings, and handle litigation matters. Attention to detail and ability to multi task required. Must be barred in MD. DC and / or VA bar a plus.

Send resume and salary requirements to:

