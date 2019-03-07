Quantcast

David Meyers: Dying Marylanders need option for peaceful death

By: Commentary: David Meyers March 7, 2019

I am a family physician who was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer that killed Sens. John McCain and Ted Kennedy. With standard treatment, median survival for adults with glioblastoma is about 11-15 months. I have spent the past six months since my diagnosis learning how to live while preparing for death. I am not ...

