INTAKE STAFF ATTORNEY

Intake Services Unit of MD Legal Aid announces full-time position available to qualified applicants to be part of a team who interview applicants, answer questions, and provide legal assistance in person, online and by telephone; provide legal information on civil cases particularly in areas of MD Domestic Law. Highly motivated/ willing to work with team. Excellent oral and written communication skills. Ability to work in fast-paced environment. Experience in MD Domestic Law. Admitted to practice in MD, or another jurisdiction, graduate of an ABA approved law school; eligible for admission in MD. Out-of-State attorneys must be able and available to take next scheduled bar exam following date of employment. Exceptional employment benefits include generous leave, health insurance, and a 401(k) retirement plan that includes an employer-based contribution and match.

