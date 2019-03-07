ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (LITIGATION)

Mid-sized, general law firm seeks legal administrative assistant with 1-3 years of litigation experience. The ideal candidate will have strong computer and organizational skills, excellent written, verbal and interpersonal skills, attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize and effectively manage multiple projects. Must be able to work independently and as a team player. Experience with Microsoft Office and e-filings required. Compensation commensurate with experience.

Send resume and salary requirements to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.