Molly Ferraioli, Jeremy Scholtes and Paolo Pasicolan | Miles & Stockbridge

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2019

Molly Ferraioli, Jeremy Scholtes and Paolo Pasicolan were elected principal with Miles & Stockbridge.

ferraioli-molly-miles-stockbridgeFerraioli is a health care lawyer who focuses on complex federal and state regulatory and compliance issues, including regarding fraud and abuse laws; reimbursement issues; HIPAA and state privacy laws; and health care licensure, certification and accreditation. She represents a variety of health care providers, including hospitals; physician group practices; and long-term care, assisted living, and ambulatory care facilities. She will be based in the firm’s Baltimore office.

scholtes-jeremy-miles-stockbridgeScholtes represents clients in government contracting, general commercial and business litigation matters before local boards and commissions and in Maryland, Virginia and District of Columbia federal trial and appellate courts, and in condemnation and eminent domain matters. As outside general counsel to government contractors, primarily in technology and construction, he represents clients in bid protests, appeals, claims, MBE/DBE certifications, security clearance, and contract matters. In 2017, Scholtes will be based in the firm’s Frederick office.

pasicolan-paolo-miles-stockbridgePasicolan focuses his practice on executive compensation, employee benefits, tax and ERISA litigation. He has advised buyers, sellers, lenders, borrowers, and underwriters on compensation and benefits matters in hundreds of mergers, acquisitions and financings.  In both 2018 and 2017, Pasicolan was ranked by Chambers and Partners USA as an Up and Coming lawyer in Maryland for employee benefits & executive compensation. He will be based in the firm’s Baltimore office.

