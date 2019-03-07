Molly Ferraioli | Miles & Stockbridge

Molly Ferraioli was elected principal with Miles & Stockbridge.

Ferraioli is a health care lawyer who focuses on complex federal and state regulatory and compliance issues, including regarding fraud and abuse laws; reimbursement issues; HIPAA and state privacy laws; and health care licensure, certification and accreditation.

She represents a variety of health care providers, including hospitals; physician group practices; and long-term care, assisted living, and ambulatory care facilities.

She will be based in the firm’s Baltimore office.