Molly Ferraioli | Miles & Stockbridge

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2019

ferraioli-molly-miles-stockbridgeMolly Ferraioli was elected principal with Miles & Stockbridge.

Ferraioli is a health care lawyer who focuses on complex federal and state regulatory and compliance issues, including regarding fraud and abuse laws; reimbursement issues; HIPAA and state privacy laws; and health care licensure, certification and accreditation.

She represents a variety of health care providers, including hospitals; physician group practices; and long-term care, assisted living, and ambulatory care facilities.

She will be based in the firm’s Baltimore office.

