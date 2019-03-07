Quantcast

Tar Heel Construction Group owner buys Class B commercial building in Bel Air

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2019

Joe Ayler, owner of Tar Heel Construction Group, announced Thursday the purchase of 1212 East Churchville Road a Class B commercial office building in Bel Air. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The space is a 7,200 square-foot commercial building near the crossroad of Md. Route 22 and Moore’s Mill Road. Tar Heel Construction Group’s offices are ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo