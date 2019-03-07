Warren Weaver | Whiteford Taylor

Warren N. Weaver, a partner in the firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP, become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers during an induction ceremony at the college’s 2019 spring meeting in La Quinta, California.

Weaver has been practicing at Whiteford Taylor for more than 30 years. He is an alumnus of Georgetown University School of Law.

His practice is focused on the defense of companies, municipalities and other entities in high risk litigation. He has represented clients in numerous state and federal courts across the U.S., including courts in Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. He has significant first-chair trial experience in toxic tort, products liability and a variety of other practice areas.