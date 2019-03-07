Quantcast

Work underway on Arrowwood, a 294-unit project at White Flint Metro

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2019

Developer LCOR announced today that it has broken ground on Arrowwood, a 294-unit apartment community at the White Flint Metro Station in North Bethesda. Arrowwood, slated for delivery in the spring of 2021, is the third residential phase of LCOR’s larger transit-oriented development North Bethesda Center. It’s being developed jointly with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit ...

