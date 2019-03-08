Quantcast

Former handgun review board member thrown out of Md. Senate hearing

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 8, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A former member of the state Handgun Permit Review Board was ejected from a hearing Friday after refusing to end her testimony on a bill to abolish the board. Shari Judah was released without charges or citations after troopers escorted her form the room during a hearing on legislation that would eradicate the board ...

