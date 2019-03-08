Hopkins professors receive grants to commercialize research

Four Johns Hopkins professors received grants through a fund created to help faculty put their research on a path to commercialization.

The professors received grants between $25,000 and $100,000 from the Bisciotti Foundation Translational Fund.

The fund allows $300,000 to be awarded annually. This was the fund’s first year awarding grants, and 17 applications were received.

“We were pleased with the diverse set of technologies represented among the applicants and awardees, from solar cells to surgical tools to cancer therapies,” Nina Urban, associate director of FastForward, said in a statement. “This represents the breadth and depth of Hopkins innovation.”

FastForward is the startup arm of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures.

The four professors receiving grants were: