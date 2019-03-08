Quantcast

Klein Enterprises acquires 4-building Chantilly Plaza

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2019

Baltimore-based developer Klein Enterprises announced Friday the purchase of Chantilly Plaza I-IV, an approximately 150,000-square-foot property in Chantilly, Va. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The addition of Chantilly Plaza brings Klein Enterprises’ total non-retail commercial portfolio to nearly 700,000 square feet, including a blend of flex, medical and professional office and mixed-use properties. It also brings Klein’s ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo