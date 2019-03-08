Quantcast

Miller balks at education lawsuit filed by ‘foolish litigators’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 8, 2019

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. fired back at education advocates who he said are trying to intimidate the General Assembly when it comes to funding education. "These foolish litigators can proceed with what they want to do but we're going to move at our own good speed," said Miller closing the Senate floor session ...

