Quantcast

RUSSELL ANDERSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to introduce evidence -- Prior testimony This case is before us for the second time. In 2012, Russell Anderson, appellant, and a co-defendant, Timothy McLaughlin, were charged with raping Rosa M. on December 22, 1989. After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, appellant was convicted of two counts ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo