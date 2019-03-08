Quantcast

Trump administration’s overtime proposal scales back Obama-era plan

Pay threshold scaled back from what been proposed by Obama administration

By: Tim Curtis Jeff Stein March 8, 2019

The Department of Labor announced new rules Thursday to determine which employees are eligible for overtime, a proposal that substantially reduces an Obama administration effort to extend overtime pay to even more workers. The department proposed raising the overtime salary threshold -- above which white-collar workers would not be eligible for overtime -- from its current $23,660 ...

