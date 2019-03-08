Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $44.3M for office park

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop structured $44.3 million in financing for Marietta Technology Center, a 347,500 square-foot, Class B, multi-tenant office property in Marietta, Georgia. Led by Mark Strauss and Rob Quarton, Walker & Dunlop represented Praelium Commercial Real Estate and South Street Partners, in refinancing the asset as part of a restructuring and recapitalization of the ownership entity. ...

