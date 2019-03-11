Quantcast

BDC seeks proposals for Westside properties including Read’s site

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 11, 2019

Baltimore continues searching for Westside developers, seeking offers to overhaul properties including the historic Read's Drug Store site and the Brager-Gutman department store building. The Baltimore Development Corp., the city's quasi-public economic development agency, issued a pair of request for proposals on Monday for 25 city-owned properties downtown roughly between Charles Street and Lexington Market. Most ...

