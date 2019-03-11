Gregory Derwart | Maller Wealth Advisors

Gregory Derwart was named chief operating officer of Maller Wealth Advisors, a full-service financial planning and investment management company.

Derwart, who has more than 25 years of professional experience in the private sector, government and nonprofit arenas, will help lead the organization toward accomplishing its strategy and vision as well as manage the internal operations of the firm with a focus on increasing efficiency and improving systems.

Prior to joining MWA, Derwart was the managing director of administration and customer experience for the Maryland Department of Commerce, where he led Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide customer service initiative across 40 state agencies. In the past two years, Derwart issued annual customer service reports showing high rates of customer satisfaction in state agencies.