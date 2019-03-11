Quantcast

Hogan, Schwarzenegger submit brief urging redrawn Md. district

Democrats engaged in 'extreme' gerrymandering, Republicans tell high court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 11, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan has joined fellow Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to erase and order the redrawing of Maryland's westernmost congressional district, saying it was invalidly created by Maryland’s Democratic leadership to freeze out GOP voters and ensure the election of a Democrat as U.S. representative. In papers filed with the justices ...

