Lisa Norris | Urban Land Institute

Lisa Norris was promoted to senior director with the Urban Land Institute District Council of Baltimore.

The senior director role is the first full-time position with ULI Baltimore. Norris has served as the Baltimore District council coordinator since 2014, and previously served as assistant district council coordinator. Lisa comes to the senior director position with well-rounded experience in business development, marketing, public relations, and event planning. She will continue to provide coordination and leadership to the committees and councils of ULI Baltimore.

Throughout her involvement, ULI Baltimore has continued to grow in membership, event attendance and geographic reach. She has also overseen 12 Technical Advisory Panels during her tenure, creating opportunities for public and private sectors to come together.