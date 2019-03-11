Quantcast

MGH wins Best in Show at ADDYs

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2019

Baltimore-based full-service marketing communications agency MGH won Best in Show award for its branding campaign for Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls from the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore at its 44th annual awards ceremony March 8 at The Assembly Room in Baltimore In total, MGH earned four Gold awards for creative excellence in advertising campaign work conducted ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo