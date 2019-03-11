You could take the Camden Line to an Orioles game, but how will you get home?

The chief operating officer of the Maryland Transit Administration recently presented the MARC train system’s Camden Line as a viable option for getting to an Orioles game, despite the service’s lack of a return trip for more than 95 percent of scheduled home games in the 2019 season.

The Camden Line is not Sean Adgerson’s first choice for getting to the stadium to watch the Birds play: On the March episode of the MTA’s Commuter Connections show, Adgerson recommended taking light rail, which shares Camden Station with the Camden Line. He also suggested taking any of the MTA bus lines that stop on Pratt Street, or taking the subway to Charles Center or Lexington Market.

When show host Sandy Arnette asked Adgerson about the commuter train as a travel option, Adgerson’s response was an enthusiastic yes:

Arnette: Now what about MARC Train? Can O’s fans also use MARC train service to get to Oriole Park? Adgerson: Absolutely. On our Camden Line, it runs between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. It’s a perfect option for people who want to come from down on the south end and they want to come and watch an O’s game. It drops them right off at Camden Yards complex, and walk right over. Arnette: And they’re right there.

While it’s easy to imagine how a Camden Line rider would take the commuter train to an Orioles game, it’s less clear how that rider would get home after most games, since the last train leaves Camden Station well before 95 percent of the 2019 season’s home games are scheduled to start, according to the latest Camden Line schedule. The MTA and Adgerson did not respond to requests for comment.

Camden Line trains run only on weekdays, according to the schedule. Most weekday home games start at 7:35 p.m.

There are a number of Camden Line trains that could be good options to arrive for a game that starts at 7:35. Afternoon trains, coming east from Washington, are scheduled to arrive at 5:25, 6:00 6:41 and 7:13 p.m, with two more scheduled to arrive after the game starts. But the last westbound train departs Camden Station at 6:15 p.m., making the Camden line a poor choice for a rider who wants to go home after watching the game.

There are four weekday games in the Orioles’ 2019 schedule that start before 7:05, but the Camden Line isn’t a great option for getting to those unless you have an agenda of other activities planned in Baltimore, because no Camden Line trains arrive while the gates are open for those games.

These four games are the 3:05 p.m. April 4 home opener against the Yankees, the 12:35 p.m. April 11 game against the Athletics, the 12:35 p.m. May 23 game against the Yankees and 1:05 p.m. game against the Tigers on May 27.

The latest train scheduled to arrive before these games start is at 9:08 a.m. A Camden Line rider could “walk right over,” to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, as Adgerson suggests, and they could buy a ticket, because the box office opens at 9 a.m. on weekdays. But the same rider may want to schedule something else on the itinerary before the start of the game.