FEATURED MOVER | Dr. Jeannette Linder, Lapidus Cancer Institute

LifeBridge Health announced Dr. Jeanette Linder was named the permanent medical director of the Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai and Northwest hospitals. She also continues to serve as the chief of the Weinman Family Department of Radiation Oncology at the hospital as well as vice president of the medical staff.

She is board-certified in radiation oncology and has special interests in brachytherapy (prostate, GYN, LDR and HDR), breast and prostate cancers, complementary therapies (exercise and survivorship), head and neck cancers, image-guided radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, lung cancer, radiation therapy, stereotactic radiation/stereotactic ablative radiation therapy and TrueBeam.

Linder’s areas of special interest include prostate, breast, gynecologic, head and neck, lung and gastrointestinal cancers. She collaborates closely with the entire treatment team of medical oncologists, surgeons and primary care physicians, as well as other integrative services including social work, nutrition, pastoral care, acupuncture and physical therapy. She is a strong advocate for patients and encourages a holistic approach to cancer survivorship.

ABOUT DR. JEANNETTE LINDER

Resides in:

Annapolis

Education:

Biologic Basis of Behavior undergrad at University of Pennsylvania; medical school at the University of Maryland; internal medicine internship at Mercy Hospital; radiation oncology residency and fellowship at University of Maryland.

If you had not chosen medicine as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

The only thing that comes close to the fulfillment of being a radiation oncologist would be a fitness trainer/wellness coach. I enjoy teaching patients how to exercise safely, how to cook on a budget, how to change habits in small increments and how to nurture their creativity and spirituality. These are the keys to managing the physical, emotional and spiritual stress of their diagnoses, treatments and the challenges of life in general.

Recent vacation:

Any vacation when I do puzzles, silly yoga and laugh with my daughter.

When I want to relax, I … :

Quilt, exercise, dance and laugh, laugh, laugh.

Favorite musical:

“Hamilton”

Favorite quotation:

“Grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference.” This usually helps my patients and me figure out next steps. Once you understand what you can change and what is beyond your influence, you can focus your energies where they matter most.