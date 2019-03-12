Quantcast

Hogan names three to appeals courts

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday named Easton lawyer Brynja McDivitt Booth to serve on Maryland’s top court. Booth, of the law firm Booth, Booth, Cropper & Marriner P.C., will succeed Judge Sally D. Adkins, who stepped down Oct. 31 but has continued serving on the Court of Appeals by special assignment while awaiting her ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo