Maryland’s first lady backs Ellicott City ‘Koreatown’ plan

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 12, 2019

Supporters of creating a "Koreatown" in Ellicott City, such as Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan, plan to pursue that designation for a five-mile stretch along Route 40 in Howard County. Hogan, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, and Dong-gi Kim, counsul general of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, on Tuesday discussed their goal to classify ...

