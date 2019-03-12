Quantcast

Md. bill would give some students free eyeglasses, exams

By: Capital News Service David Jahng March 12, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Students in Maryland public schools who fail required vision screenings and do not receive recommended services would be provided free eye examinations and eyeglasses by a new Maryland Department of Health program, under legislation expected to be heard by a Senate committee on Wednesday. Senate Bill 915 and House Bill 1242 would create the ...

