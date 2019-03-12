Quantcast

Organ donation could be taught in Md. schools

By: Capital News Service Charlie Youngmann March 12, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Several bills progressing in the Maryland General Assembly would provide support for living organ or tissue donors and educate high school students about becoming a donor. Sponsored by Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, D-Baltimore and Baltimore County, Senate Bill 954 could require county boards of education to begin teaching students about organ donation in public schools ...

